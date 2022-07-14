A yet-to-be-identified student has reportedly died after being allegedly stabbed in a scuffle at Makerere University.

According to sources inside the university, the scuffle was between supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Speaking to Nile Post, the Makerere University current guild president Shamim Nambassa said that her office is yet to confirm who the now deceased student was.

Makerere expects to go to the polls tomorrow, Friday 15, July 2022 to vote for their next guild president.

This is a developing story