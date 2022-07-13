Sheraton Kampala Hotel has announced it will on Saturday, July,16, host “ a night in Kinshasa” as a celebration of the Congolese Rumba music, the pop sound emanating from DRC capital Kinshasa.

According to Jean-Phillipe Bitterncourt, the General Manager for Sheraton Kampala, the main acts of the night will be Winvine Nabole Windy who will perform her hit song like Avant Toi and Jolly Malonga with his Rise Up album including hits Huuhaa, Anita, Eloko, Evodie and Bya Chini.

Also on the night will be the biggest Deejay from Kinshasa, DJ Nach Mao.

“We are so pleased that Sheraton Kampala Hotel always brings cultures together and this weekend we celebrate our Congolese people with the Congolese Rumba Night, with music that has been enjoyed for years and will be enjoyed for years to come,” Bitterncourt said.

“With a team of specialists, catering services and enough space at your disposal to ensure the event goes smoothly; our customers should expect an exclusive selection of Congolese Cuisine that will rekindle a Night in Kinshasa.”

He noted that the night to be hosted at the Kyoga Poolside of the Sheraton Hotel will go for shs50000.