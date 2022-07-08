Two teachers at Lubiri High School have been slapped with offences related to negligence over the recent video in which their students were seen dancing in an indecent manner in a bus.

In a video that went viral last month, the students, both boys and girls were captured on a bus belonging to Midland High School in Kawempe involved in what appear to be public sexual acts that have left many wondering whether they were simulated or actual.

It was later revealed that Lubiri High School had hired the bus from Midland High School in Kawempe to transport students for the agricultural show in Jinja.

The public has since condemned the act of the students.

However, in a statement on Friday afternoon, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said that investigations have indicated there wasn’t enough supervision done by teachers who were aboard the bus on the fateful day.

Enanga said aboard the bus were 73 students, a number which was more than the sitting capacity of 67 students , noting that it was wrong to assign only two teachers to supervise this big number.

“All teachers charged with the duty of superintending students in school, must exercise reasonable supervision over them and the attendant circumstances. In this instance, instead of warning the students, they left them to behave in an egregious and unsafe manner,”Enanga said.

He revealed that two teachers including Joseph Nsubuga and Lydia Nabakka have been charged with neglect to prevent a felony, contrary to section 389 of the Penal Code.

The police spokesperson said that the school has been recommended to suspend all the students who participated in the indecent dance on the school bus.

“As a result, we are recommending to the school management, the immediate suspension of students who participated in the indecent behavior and those who recorded and posted the videos on social media. This will act as a lesson to other students in school, to behave in a more responsible manner.”

“Upon their return to school, they will be counseled by probation officers in charge of the area, on appropriate behavior and how to refocus their attention on learning.”

Advice

The police spokesperson said that the incident is an eye opener to school administrators on how to handle students.

“The acts above exposed the students to danger, which calls for further vigilance. Remember when parents bring their children to school, it is a duty of the school management to take care of their children and ensure they are safe.”

“We call upon all schools, to take all necessary steps to ensure robust and reliable systems for preventing, reporting indiscipline, abuse, neglect of students and transparent dialogue with all stakeholders especially parents and guardians.”