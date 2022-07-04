It was a live band affair over the weekend during the Roast and Rhyme “Nyam on the Nile” edition in Jinja.

The three-day getaway experience organized by Bell Lager and Swangz Avenue, delivered a fresh take which saw two iconic bands including Abeeka and Myko Ouma’s band entertain the guests that had made the trip to the Eastern Ugandan city.

This edition of the popular picnic-style event – dubbed the “Nyam on the Nile” edition – was held

from July,1 to 3 at the Source of the Nile Gardens (Nile Park) on the banks of River Nile in

Jinja.

The Abeeka band performed covers to Chronixxs’ Skanking Sweet, Welcome to Jamrock, and Tarrus Rileys Don’t come back similarly, Myk Ouma took the crowd into a reggae mood performing a cover to Bob Marley’s Three little birds.



The bands also provided the backup sound for the evening’s main performers – Karole Kasita and Zex Bilangilangi and the Jinja Princess, Sandra K.

Kasita put up a splendind and energetic performance in the company of a group of talented

dancers who got the crowd in a frenzy.

Zex Bilangilangi surprised the crowd with his signature dancehall rhythm – with many being surprised at his ability to perform live. After spotting Dr. Jose Chameleone in the crowd, Bilangilangi coaxed him into taking the stage for what would turn out to be a beautifully executed and unscripted 10-minute freestyle session that ended with the legend performing his hit – Kiggwa Leero.

After the performances, DJ Ali Breezy took custody of the crowd until later into the night.

Alongside the music, the event and picnic experience featured lots of fun and exciting experiences like jet skiing and tubing on the Nile, as well as exciting group games and a karaoke bonfire evening – all of which were specially curated by Bell Lager under its Mpola Enjoyments thematic campaign.

How it went down

On Friday night, guests enjoyed a karaoke evening by a bonfire, where those that were interested performed for friends and family. Later on, DJ Ali Breezy backed these up with great mixes that ushered in Saturday.

On Saturday, guests enjoyed exciting group games like beer pong, ludo, matatu and many more as DJ Ali Breezy provided some background music for the crowd’s enjoyments. As this was going on, some of the guests went jet skiing and tubing on the Nile – delivering the tourist vibe that Jinja is popular for.

The day also featured a cook-off competition, which saw random guests take on a grilling challenge, with the winner winning a limited edition Bell Lager grill, apron and other goodies.

On the musical end of things, there were live performances from Jinja’s princess Sandra K, the Abeeka and Myk Ouma’s bands. These provided a beautifully orchestrated set for Karole Kasiita and Zex Bilangilangi – who were the headline acts for the event.

Throughout the event, different food and meat vendors were on hand to serve the attendees tasty meats of all kinds, which were paired with Bell Lager’s Bell na Nyama combos and Bell Lager cocktails.

“Nothing says chill vibes more than an afternoon out with those closest to you, some games, some meat, some cold beer and the sounds of a live band entertaining you. This is what Mpola Enjoyments is and as a brand, Bell Lager is proud to bring these and more experiences for our consumers because it is our purpose to let the good times flow anytime, anywhere,” Matilda Babuleka, Bell Lager’s brand manager.

“Roast and Rhyme is the perfect setting for our consumers or anyone looking for

Mpola Enjoyments – which is essentially chill vibes with your crew, some nyama and ice cold

Bell Lager any time, anywhere. This edition was the perfect opportunity to demonstrate all the

ways through which we let the good times flow for our consumers with a much-needed break

away from the city.”