The proprietor of Nile High School in Mukono District, Yesse Mubangizi Kamanyire, has died in an accident along Masaka road.

The Sunday morning accident that happened at Lwera along the Kampala-Masaka highway saw the Mukono school proprietor who was being chauffeured in a Toyota Prado registration number UAV 310Y die while shortly after being rushed to Nkozi Hospital as well as a boda boda rider .

“The vehicle was moving from Masaka side heading to Kampala. The accident happened after a boda boda rider who was moving in front of the Prado turned from left to right without indicating. In the process, the Prado driver tried to dodge the rider and ended up losing control of his vehicle, knocked the boda boda rider and killed him on spot. A one Yesse Mubangizi Kamanyire, an occupant of the vehicle died moments after reaching Nkozi Hospital,” Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic Police spokesperson said in a statement.

She noted that other victims in the accident were passengers in the Prado including Kasagwa Ephraim a 72 year old man who sustained serious injuries and he’s admitted at Nkozi hospital while Mugabi Philimon sustained minor injuries.

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to the boda boda rider who carelessly turned off from the road. The boda boda rider has been identified as Lukyamuzi Samuel a 42 year old.”

Carnage on Ugandan roads has continued to be the highest in the region with 10 people killed on average everyday .