The leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Joseph Kabuleta has rallied all patriotic Ugandans to fight along with fishermen who are being evicted from Lake Wamala.

Speaking to the media during a news conference, Kabuleta claimed that over 600 fishermen around Lake Wamala found in Mityana district are about to lose their job because the government plans to close the fishing activity around the lake at an unexpected period of time after they discovered oil in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fishermen on Lake Wamala are threatened with immediate eviction off the lake, fuel prices are extremely high. Chinese investors use inappropriate language like “dogs” while referring to these people, there is a lot of land grabbing,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabuleta’s remarks stemmed from the statements made by Isaiah Musisi, a fisherman at Lake Wamala who claimed that on the lake, Chinese have taken charge of fishing, making the activity expensive for the locals.

“The high fuel prices are greatly affecting our fishing economic activity around L. Wamala. We can’t anymore afford to buy fish nets, hooks, fuel to run engines, we are resorting to fishing using “enkasi” , which is very tiring and ineffective,” Musisi claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabuleta claimed that the government has got investors in every economic activity, adding that they are everywhere causing a natural resource curse in the country deliberately making Ugandans poor.

“You people should stop voting Museveni, he doesn’t care about Ugandans rather him and his family, how can you give out resources to Chinese to take over, leaving the Ugandans jobless. Bad leadership is when your president gives power over resources of lakes to foreigners like the Chinese,” said Kabuleta.