Fashion Guru Ahumuza Brian has recruited the services of model Olaide Olasoji Daniel as the ABRYANZ brand ambassador. Olaide will now be the face of the brand’s growing global community.

In a statement at the unveiling of the deal, Ahumuza Brian said that Olaide would serve as a symbol of diversity, consistent with the Abrayanz’s image.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Daniel possesses confidence, unique style, character, and is passionate in pursuit. Because of that, we are excited to bring him on board and go on a journey that will see us meet new opportunities and great adventures together,” read a part of the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His brand represents a fashion-forward man and today’s young fearless generation

full of attitude, spirit, and freedom. From Lagos, Nigeria, to Kampala, Uganda, we look forward to this partnership and anticipate that he will fully embody the ABRYANZ brand by correctly formulating a timeless character universal with our brand,” the statement added.

Daniel joins Abrayanz at a time when they are launching a capsule collection that celebrates diversity, youthfulness, and global awareness through staple essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am honored to be part of the Abryanz family. Becoming a brand ambassador for ABRYANZ is a dream come true. I have fallen in love with the brand and gladly share in its values of inspiring young people to

be fashionable, inclusive, and ruthless about pursuing their dreams without asking for permission,” said Olaide at the unveiling.

“I can’t wait to see where this journey leads,” he added.

Daniel Olaide is a final year student at Victoria University, studying Humanities.