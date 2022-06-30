The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Paul Ssemogerere has received his pallium from Pope Francis in Vatican, Rome.

This was on Wednesday during the mass led by the Pope to celebrate the solemnity of saints Peter and Paul who are remembered for being great pillars of the church, for their work of carrying the Good News of Jesus Christ to the known world.

The pallium is one of the many mass vestments bestowed by the pope to the archbishop after installation, to distinguish him from other servants of God.

Made of lamb’s wool, it is a circular band about two inches wide, worn about the neck, breast, and shoulders, and having two pendants, one hanging down in front and one behind.

Speaking at the procession, Pope Francis called on Catholics to use the day to always get up quickly and enter into the mystery of the resurrection, and to let the Lord guide them along their destined paths.

“The Synod that we are now celebrating calls us to become a Church that gets up, one that is not turned in on itself, but capable of pressing forward, leaving behind its own prisons and setting out to meet the world: a Church without chains and walls.” Pope Francis said.

After the ceremony, Ssemogerere was congratulated by the Ugandan team that traveled with him to Italy, including the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga.

Ssemogerere was appointed as the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese by the Pope, on December 9, 2021.

He replaced late Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who was discovered deceased in his bed on April 3, 2021.

More about the pallium

The pallium is decorated with six small black crosses; one each on the breast and back, one on each shoulder, and one on each pendant.

The crosses on the breast, back, and left shoulder are provided with a loop for the reception of a gold pin set with a precious stone as a reminder of the crucifixion of Jesus.

The use of the pallium is reserved to the Pope and Metropolitan Archbishops. Worn by the Pope, the pallium symbolises the plenitude of pontifical office; worn by Archbishops, it signifies their participation in the supreme pastoral power of the Pope, who concedes it to them for their proper Church provinces.

Its use can be traced back to the 4th century where Pope Marcus (336) conferred the pallium on the bishop of Ostia.