The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, has opened a personal website where information relating to his legislative activities be posted.

In a tweet, Mpuuga said he started the website, https://www.mpuugamathias.com/, for “accountability” reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

We promised not to work in the dark; we'll document everything that we do and put it out for the public to know. I'm glad to announce the arrival of our website https://t.co/akM3Xggjd9 where you'll find more of our works in @Parliament_Ug and elsewhere. #AccountabilityAndService — Mathias Mpuuga (@MathiasMpuuga) June 27, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The website has seven tabs including a link to the National Unity Platform website, which at the moment, has no information. It also has tabs on Parliament, Nyendo-Mukungwe and a Media Gallery.

Sources close to them legislator have told Nile Post that Mpuuga began the website to promote his “personal brand” and aim for bigger things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a big statement,” said the source without further elaboration.

Some of the people who commented on Mpuuga’s tweet announcing the website, said as much.

“Was the NUP portal not enough to serve this purpose? At least there should be a LOP portal attached to Parliament work,” a one John Mugabi tweeted. Marion Kafuko said the website would encourage a culture of “individualism” suggesting that Mpuuga should have started a website in the name of Leader of Opposition. “…What happens when a new NUP opposition leader takes over from you?” she asked. Others wondered whether he does not start by exposing the NUP MPs who allegedly received Shs 40 million from government, on the wesbite.

The personal website, some say, could put him at odds with some people in NUP close to Kyagulanyi who believe he is angling to challenge the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, in the near future.

Both Mpuuga, who is deputy president of NUP in Buganda and Kyagulanyi have denied severally that such a rift exists.

Indeed, a scrutiny of the website shows that Mpuuga went to great length to show his allegiance to Kyagulanyi.

First, in the information box introducing the website, Mpuuga says besides being leader of opposition in Parliament, he is also the Deputy President (Central Region) of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party led by Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.

Secondly, the main photo on the home page of the website is of Mpuuga carrying a framed photograph of Kyagulanyi.