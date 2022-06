By Isaac Muwanguzi

Uganda is gifted by nature.

Among the many gifts the Pearl of Africa is blessed with are birds.

One of the premier places to see the diversity of Uganda’s bird species is around Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale, South-western Uganda.

The country’s biodiversity of 12% of the total population of birds in the world has about 1000 species, Lake Bunyonyi (which translates “small birds”) has over 200 species.