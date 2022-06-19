Musician Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has reportedly joined Team Muhoozi and will be performing at most of the team’s campaigns.

Team Muhoozi is a team that comprises Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s friends and well wishers believed to be pushing the first son’s alleged presidential ambitions, through countrywide sports and entertainment campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, Kenzo appeared in a video posing with some of the team’s top members led by chairman and president Museveni’s younger brother, Micheal Nuwagira alias Toyota. Reports indicate that the singer was signed onto the team and will be one of the top performers during the team campaigns henceforth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after the meeting, Kenzo went on to perform at one of the functions hosted by the team in Kiruhura, and heaped praise on Toyota and the First son throughout the performance.

The development comes days after the Big Talent boss snubbed his once close friend and mentor, Robert Kyagulanyi who’s now the leader of the National Unity Platform, an opposition party that heavily criticises Muhoozi’s alleged presidential plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, while at musician, Zex Bilangilangi’s Hercules 10 Times Album listening party at Exo Lounge, Kenzo stormed out of the scene as soon as Bobi Wine made entrance. This left many wondering if that had been a coincidence or Kenzo had intended to do.

However, he would later explain that he snubbed the NUP principle to avoid interference with his security detail.

“He once said that he is not on our level, he has a huge security detail, and to speak to him you have to get permission from his bodyguards. I never wanted to interfere with his safety at the event so l left.” Kenzo was quoted saying.

Since 2020, the two have not seen eye to eye. Their beef dates back to when Kenzo accused Bobi Wine of hypocrisy and being mean.

In the video that made headlines, Kenzo had also accused Bobi Wine of ignoring him by leaving his WhatsApp messages on read despite the two having been friends at the time.

It’s worth remembering that Bobi Wine is one of the people that played an important role in Kenzo’s rise to the music scene after giving him a chance to work with his music group, Fire Base Crew, where Kenzo recorded some of the songs that introduced him to the big stage.