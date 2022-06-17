Additional reporting by Victor Tayebwa

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has started evicting street vendors along Bombo Road in Kawempe division who had encroached on the road reserve and pedestrian walkways.

The vendors who have been dealing in various merchandise have been operating in the road reserve causing congestion and obstructing traffic.

On Wednesday the KCCA enforcement team together with security agencies swung into action, and started clearing the place.

All temporary shops that were stationed near the road were stormed by the police and broken down by the army. Taxis that were found parked by the roadside loading passengers were impounded.

The swift action by the authorities which took many by surprise led to a rise in tempers among the traders. Several were observed throwing rocks and stones towards the law enforcement officers who retaliated by rushing at the crowd of on-lookers.

At least five persons were arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at the police and army.

However, those in custody, denied that they were among those who threw stones. One of the persons arrested protested, “I have not thrown any stone to the policemen, even my mother is there. I was helping to collect things so that we can leave.”

Kawempe Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjojji warned that the operation may force some people to resort to criminality because they were not allocated new designated places to operate and earn a living.

KCCA officials interacted with traders, communities and area councillors in order to make them appreciate the purpose of the exercise and the Kampala Smart City campaign.

The community said the exercise was good, and they are happy to work in an organised city.

However, they appealed to KCCA to fast-track the provision of alternative work spaces like they have done in the central division.

The area councilor for Kawempe division Henry Kungu welcomed the exercise, and called for more stakeholder engagement to enable buy-in by the local business.

Wilson Bbaale, the enforcement team leader for the exercise, on the other hand, said they had done extensive sensitisation in advance.

He assured locals that traders will only be allowed to operate on the cleared place during gazetted market days with adequate guidance on areas they should not encroach on to avoid congestion on the roads.

“This exercise is a long one and there are certain processes we cannot yet go into due to the issues raised,” Bbaale said.

Regarding taxi operators who load passengers from the roadside, Bbaale said a new taxi park to house the taxi owners and drivers is under construction.