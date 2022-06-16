Police in Zimbabwe say they have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering an opposition activist whose mutilated body was found in a well weeks after she went missing.

The suspect has been identified as Pius Jamba, who police previously described as an ex-lover of the victim Moreblessing Ali.

Ms Ali was reported missing following an argument with Mr Jamba.

She was a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

The suspect has not commented on his arrest and police have said they will issue a detailed statement later.

Police have previously said they were treating the case as domestic rather than politically motivated.

Chaos broke out at Ms Ali’s funeral earlier this week after ruling Zanu-PF party supporters allegedly attacked mourners.