Tigrayan forces who have been at war with the Ethiopian government for more than 18 months say they are ready to send a high level delegation to talks mediated by the Kenyan government.

A letter signed by the head of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Debretsion Gebremichael, did not set out any preconditions – unlike previous statements about possible negotiations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his government favoured the idea of peace talks to end the war.

The two statements have raised hopes that the conflict that has forced more than two million people from their homes can be brought to an end through dialogue.

Source: BBC