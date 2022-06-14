The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Uganda and EVOLVE – Foundation for International Legal Assistance (FILA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a virtual prosecutors’ academy.

Evolve – FILA is a UK registered charity and criminal justice development organisation with the aim of improving access to justice, building the capacity of individuals and institutions, and promoting efficiency, integrity, and fairness within the criminal justice sector of Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was signed on Monday in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the agreement, the UK firm in collaboration with the ODPP shall design and handover an online course platform, syllabus, course content and other resources for training use, a range of updateable reference resources for prosecutors, deliver pilot training of a sample of prosecutors, and training of prosecutorial trainers, and conduct monitoring and evaluation of prosecutorial training effectiveness.

“The prosecutors will be trained on the emerging trends in criminal activity, acquire new prosecutorial skills suitable for the 21st century, become trainers of trainers, and train other criminal justice actors. The academy will reach all prosecutors in every area of Uganda, and greatly reduce the costs and logistics involved in physical training,” said the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Alex Bennie, Barrister and Director of Programmes for EVOLVE – FILA , underscored the role played by prosecutors, noting the agreement will greatly benefit them.

“Prosecutors are the backbone of a criminal Justice System, and as a criminal justice development organisation, it is essential that EVOLVE supports them,” he said.

“The signing of the MOU is a milestone on the journey of a great partnership towards achievement of a common goal of improving access to justice, promotion of integrity, fairness and efficiency in the Criminal Justice System in Uganda,” said Kibirige Apollo Kasujja, the Senior Project Coordinator at EVOLVE – FILA.

The British High Commissioner, Kate Airey was also present, noting that the academy will play a crucial role in improving prosecutors’ skills.

“I believe that this Virtual Prosecutors’ Academy will play a vital role in the improvement of professional skills and potentially broaden job-based specialisation in tackling crime for improved business climate and law and order,” she said.

As part of the deal, EVOLVE – FILA will be funded to offer the technical assistance to the office of the DDP by the UK government through ROLE UK.