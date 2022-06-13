The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced a recruitment of up to 10,000 personnel into the force including medics, drivers, air force personnel and mechanics among others.

In a statement released by the defence spokesperson, Brig Flexi Kulayigye, the recruitment exercise will run between June 18 and July,4, 2022 in several parts of the country.

“There will be general recruitment of 8300 regular recruits from June,18 to July, 4, 2022 in various districts,” Brig Kulayigye said.

He noted that they will also have a special recruitment that will seek to have 100 medical personnel, 1000 drivers and mechanics as well as 600 in the air force.

Whereas the recruitment for medical personnel is to be done at Kololo independence grounds, drives and mechanics will be recruited from Gadhafi barracks in Jinja whereas the air force personnel will also join at Kololo independence grounds.

Requirements

According to the UPDF, qualified persons must be Ugandans with valid national identity cards and between the age of 18 to 25 for the 8300 to be enlisted in the regular army whereas professionals should be between 18 and 30.

The army also says that whereas regular recruits should have a minimum of S.4 or S.6 certificates with a bias in science subjects including mathematics, physics and chemistry, the professionals should be degree or diploma holders in medicine, engineering, chemistry , education or vocational certificates.

“Applicants must be in good health , medically fit and ready to undergo road run and checkups.”

The UPDF says the applicants must also be single with no children in a bid to avoid family distractions.