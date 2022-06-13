Police have said they are investigating elements of negligence on part of the school after Lubiri High School students were captured in a video engaged involved in erotic dances that have left tongues wagging.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, the students, both boys and girls were captured on a bus belonging to Midland High School in Kawempe involved in what appear to be public sexual acts that have left many wondering whether they were simulated or actual.

Following the release of the video, Midland High School distanced itself from the incident, saying their bus had been only hired by Lubiri High School for a trip to Jinja and that the blame should go to the latter.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said so many questions relating to negligence of the school management have risen, adding that their investigations will help reveal more.

He said preliminary investigations indicate the bus was hired for a trip to the agricultural show in Jinja.

“Some students were caught on camera getting naughty including some sexual behaviour between male and female students who had paired up in the bus. The biggest question is on how the incident occurred on a school bus without the school staff and driver noticing. We are going to establish whether there was a teacher who escorted or was supposed to escort the students and whether protocols on security and safety of students were followed,”Enanga said.

He noted such indecent practices and behaviours are condemned because of the potential of impairing morals of students, promoting acts of gross indiscipline in schools and tainting the moral fabric of society.

Enanga revealed that the Criminals Investigations Division has put up task team headed by the commissioner in charge of sexual gender based violence , child and family protection and ICT.

“The task team will investigate whether any students used their power to exploit other students while on us and whether any students were victim by any exploitative acts of others. Once they have concluded investigations, we shall see the most appropriate action to be taken against culprits.”

Advice

The police spokesperson said schools are tasked with security and safety of students whether at school or off campus during activities like sports and field visits.

“All these activities fall on the shoulders of the school management. We also remind students of the duty and expectation to behave while at school or outside. The purpose of taking them to school is to study and not behaving in such inappropriate manner.”