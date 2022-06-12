The Uganda women national football team, the Crested Cranes on Saturday beat Burundi in finals to win this year’s women CECAFA championship.

In a final played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe district, the Crested Cranes continued with their immaculate form as the team won its first ever CECAFA championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

On form Fazila Ikwaput with a brace and Sandra Nabweteme ensured the Ugandan women national football team achieved the feat in a tournament their country hosted.

However, midfielder, Joelle Bukuru scored a consolation for Burundi but it was not enough to change anything .

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Anita Among who was the chief guest at the finals commended the Crested Cranes for the stunning performance during the championship and to this, he awarded them shs.20 million.

In the losers’ match, Ethiopia beat Tanzania 2-1 to settle for third place in the game played before the final.

Individual awards

MVP – Fazila Ikwpaut (Uganda)

Top scorer – Opa Clement (Tanzania) – seven goals.

Best goalkeeper – Daisy Nakaziro (Uganda)

Fairplay award – Tanzania