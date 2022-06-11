At least two people have been confirmed dead and several others seriously injured following a single vehicle accident along the Nile Avenue, Kampala.

According to the Traffic Police Public Relations Officer Faridah Nampiima, the accident happened at around 07:30pm on Friday.

Nampiima said that it is alleged that a commuter taxi registration number UAW 987Y was traveling from the direction of Speke Road facing Clement Hill Road.

While approaching the roundabout, it failed to brake and crashed into the subway.

“It eventually fell down inside the UBC subway roundabout killing two occupants on spot and many unidentified sustained serious injuries,” Nampiima said in a statement.

According to the Police PRO, the victims were rushed to Mulago hospital and bodies of the deceased were conveyed to city mortuary for postmortem.

The accident now adds to the increased incidents of road carnage in the country.

In May, Traffic Police registered upwards of 181 fatalities across the country. Hundreds were also left with life changing injuries.