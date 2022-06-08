Police in Sheema district have arrested a former Makerere University suspected to have killed his daughter and maid over his wife’s alleged infidelity.

Sabiti Ndyanabo was arrested in Buhweju, where he had gone into hiding, following a tip off to police.

Ndyanabo’s arrest was confirmed by the Sheema district Resident District Commissioner Pulkeria Muhindo.

Residents of Kabutsye village, Kigarama sub-county, Sheema district, were on Sunday, June 5 shocked to discover that Ndyanabo had turned on his family killing two and injuring another grievously.

The former Kiswahili lecturer had slit the throats of his six year old son Kendo Kukunda and sixteen-year old house maid Lillian Ainembabazi. He also attempted to slice open the throat of his eleven-year-old daughter but she survived the attack after she was rushed to Mayanja Memorial Hospital, Mbarara.

Ndyanabo’s attack on his family is alleged to have stemmed from simmering differences with his wife Lydia Bagonza. He accused her of cheating on him on numerous occasions.

A family member said that he suspected Lydia’s pregnancy was not his. He had reportedly attacked Lydia several times in the past and attempted to kill her, leading to her leaving their marital home many times.

Neighbours claim, though it is unsubstantiated, that before the tragic Sunday incident, Lydia had informed Ndyanabo in the heat of an argument that none of the children they were raising were his.

Ndyanabo went on the run after the grisly incident and police have been on the hunt to bring him to justice.

His week long flight came to a halt yesterday evening in Buhweju.

Ndyanabo is a retired Kiswahili teacher who spent part of his career at Makerere University languages department.