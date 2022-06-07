There was shock at the all-girls school in Wanyange, Jinja District after students returning from their morning Prep found their colleague, 17-year-old Josephine Namuli hanging above her bed, with a rope around her neck, lifeless.

Namuli, a Senior Four student declined to attend the compulsory morning preps citing personal reasons, she was left to sleep through her issues as the rest walked to class, only for her to slip through this life.

According to a police report from ASP James Mubi, the spokesperson for Kiira Regional Police, Namuli was found hanging dead at 7:00 am.

“The cause of suicide is yet to be established. Body was taken to Jinja regional referral hospital, community policing on school security challenges and solutions taking place at the school premises.”

At least five cases of students committing suicide have been reported in the media recently.

Last month, A female senior one student of Aputi secondary school in Amolatar district, committed suicide following a misunderstanding with her father over grazing animals and school fees. According to reports, the father of the deceased always got violent with the girl whenever school fees issues came up.

As a result, she disappeared from home and the next day was found hanging from a Mango Tree.

On May 5th Brian Wetaka, a student of Chemical Engineering at Kyambogo University committed suicide citing stress.

In January this year, Twikirize Yefasi, a senior six student in Kisoro committed suicide after his parents failed to raise his school fees.

In the same month, Emmanuel Okello, 18, a senior four student of Makerere College School and a son of Moses Opio, resident of Parliament village- Kitukutwe, Kiwologoma, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, locked his father in the bedroom and took his own life, citing he would not want to return to his former school- Makerere College.