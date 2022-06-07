The purchase of two shs. 2.88 bn luxury cars for the Speaker of Parliament and her Deputy has been criticized by the public, calling it insensitive due to the country’s economic situation.

Reports revealed that Parliament had allocated shs 2.8 billion for two luxury ceremonial vehicles that will be used by Speaker Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa.

According to a document dated April 4, 2022 from Adolf Mwesigye who is the Clerk of Parliament, the need for the vehicles is imperative because both Among and Tayebwa currently do not have ceremonial cars that are required during national functions.

“The current ceremonial vehicles are over ten years old and in a mechanically unsound state and clearly not fit for purpose,” a letter addressed to the Executive Director of Public Procurement reads in part.

Mwesigye added that what makes the cars even much more important is the fact that Parliament is set to host two state functions; the State of the Nation Address and the National Budget Speech.

According to the document, the Parliamentary Commission has tried on two different occasions to purchase the Speaker and her Deputy’s ceremonial cars, but they have been unsuccessful on both attempts.

The story comes at the background of a number of reports that MPs have allocated an extra shs 193 billion for their allowances.

Our efforts to get a comment from Chris Obore, who is the Director, Communications and Public Affairs at Parliament were futile as his known number was off.

Public reacts

When the news hit Ugandans on social media, many said that the development was insensitive, given the inflation that the country has still failed to address.

“Totally insensitive. Whatever happened to servant leadership,” Jimmy Kiberu, a business leader said.

“Parliament has too much powers that allows it “self-provisioning” .. something needs to be done! Problem is everyone even the change seekers that gets into the institution just joins the EatingTable and they keep quiet,” another Ugandan, Bash said.