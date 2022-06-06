The Vumbula Uganda Festival, Jinja edition lived up to its expectations as tourism enthusiasts turned up in big numbers to discover Jinja’s beauty.

The domestic tourism campaign sponsored by beer brand Nile Special, ran from June 3-4, at Nile Nest Resort and left many who turned up, yearning for more.

Revellers who rocked the grounds were treated to a cocktail of key tourism and cultural products that jinja has to offer together with mind blowing live band performances led by Abeeka Band.

The event also attracted a host of top musicians, deejays, emcees including Aziz Azion, An Known, Hit Nature, DJ Roja, MC Casmir, DJ El-Nicho, Livin MC and Evelyn MC.

The festival impressed and has since been the talk on social media with many comparing the 48-hour event to Nyege Nyege.

Following the success of the event, the manager Club and Premium Brands, Joelle Galla, noted that since April 2021, Nile Special established a mutually beneficial relationship with Vumbula in helping to promote their campaign as the official partner

“We have now partnered on five travel editions!! These trips have been memorable travel experiences whereby all those who went on the trip were able to ‘kuvumbula’ what makes Uganda the Pearl of Africa.” Galla said.

Galla added, “Uganda is uniquely gifted in different regions and it is great we are able to positively show their tourism aspects.”

The Jinja edition comes at a backdrop of a recently sold-out, Vumbula Uganda Festival held at Uganda Museum in March.