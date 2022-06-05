There was panic, shock and grief in Kyebando, a Kampala Suburb as members of the public found a man seated and unresponsive in his car.

Dr Kamugisha Godfrey Mwesigwa, a veterinary doctor attached to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and attached to the Authority farm in Kyanja is said to have breathed his last while seated in his car, a Mercedes Benz UBJ 241Y.

According to an eyewitness, Dr Kamugisha’s car was found parked by the side, signifying that he had deliberately moved it to the side to better understand his own situation.

“It seems he wasn’t feeling well, he parked on the sides and lowered his window. He was there for about 30 minutes,” a witness said.

Dr Kamugisha was found in his driving position with his head slumped on the edge of the passenger seat, he had let grip of the steering wheel and his left hand seemed like it was in search of his pocket.

It was as though he had only taken a nap, but was unresponsive, his spectacles had fallen off his eyes and were now being held by the gape of his mouth.

All windows of his Benz were lowered and passers-by launched a peep in the car to ascertain that the giant size of the man seated behind the steering wheel had unfortunately come to the end of his lifelong journey.

According to a statement from Kanyanya Police Station, Dr Kamugisha’s death is now fully registered as at 2:30 pm by the roadside and opposite Akamwesi shopping mall.

Police say their team found him unresponsive and transferred his body to Mulago for the last office.