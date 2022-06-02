The second term has commenced on a high note as the second edition of the Hi Skool Kiromo experiential school tours kick off at Bishop Cipriano Kihangile.

The Kiromo series are meant to provide a platform to teenagers in schools and mentor them in how to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

The first tour for this season went down at the BCK boarding section. Students took the stage by storm as they sang, danced, mimed, discussed topics and danced to NBS Television’s MC Ollo’s tunes.

The day also saw the young-ins lectured on menstrual hygiene management by the Shuya pads team alongside MC Shakira on a Mentrual hygiene panel.

Musicians and performers took the day away with epic performances. Some of the performers included Wembly Mo and City Don.

According to Ollo, this occasion is running around schools and many students are getting impacted and encouraged to start chasing their dreams.

The MCs include Shakira, Ôffîçîâl Bãê, Pam Malaika and dj liquid.

The event is a brainchild of MC Ollo and Ouma Marketing Agency. They will have a grand finale in the holiday for all students.