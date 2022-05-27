The president of Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Moses Magogo has dismissed claims as untrue that he dictates players that Uganda Cranes’ coaches have to summon.

This comes days after the national team announced the provisional Cranes squad for 2023 AFCON qualifier encounter against Algeria on June 4 in Oran.

Since the squad announcement, many have been disappointed with the snubbing of some players most notably Vipers SC striker, Yunus Ssentamu. The striker has been in prolific form this season after scoring 20 goals to help his club clinch the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and also reach the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Reports had attributed Ssentamu’s snub to his alleged year-long collision with FUFA over the player’s demand for his due.

However, on Friday, in what seemed to be a response to the media allegations, Magogo distanced himself from claims that certain players are not summoned on the national team because he doesn’t like them.

He observed that his role is to make all efforts to make sure the team wins adding that it is the responsibility of technical team to summon the best players.

“National team coaches select their players. Don’t allow to be fooled. From Desabre to Micho..all of them. Even here in the UPL. So, if someone comes out to tell you that the president selects the players..they are confused and trying to make you a fool as well,” Magogo said

He explained that he doesn’t talk to coaches about players selection to avoid influencing their decisions which according to him, they may use it as an excuse.

“Let the coaches do their job and if they fail we fire them otherwise if you select players for him, how will you fire him if he fails to deliver.” he said

The FUFA boss further cautioned the players that are not summoned on the national team to desist from making negative statements that can bring bad energy in the camp.

“If you are not in camp or have never been to a national team camp, you should desist from making any reckless statements that tear apart the spirit of the team. You dont know what it feels and takes. What do you benefit imparting negative energy on the team?” the FUFA boss cautioned.