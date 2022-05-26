Prominent businessman, Patrick Bitature has dominated news in the past week following revelations that he refused to pay back a $10 million loan he acquired from South African firm, Vantage Mezzanine Fund II Partnership.

Bitature, through his lawyer, has claimed that he borrowed the money by mistake under duress from a ghost firm, which is EVEN not legally registered in Uganda. The businessman’s woes form the crux of today’s Tough Questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

***********************************

Without going into the legalities, did Patrick Bitature borrow or not borrow money from Vantage Mezzanine Fund II Partnership?

ADVERTISEMENT

If he did, why doesn’t he want to pay back?

Doesn’t it smack of dishonesty that someone as respected as Bitature would now want to hide behind “legal technicalities” to avoid paying back the loan?

Why would someone with Bitature’s vast business experience be “forced” to take a loan that they do not want like he said through his lawyer?

Did he think through some the statements he made or he uttered those words under duress?

For someone who has preached the values of integrity and honesty in business, what does his reluctance to pay back the loan mean?

Should aspiring entrepreneurs still take his words and motivational speeches seriously?

What happens to his alibi on how he became rich?

Is it still possible, in this country, to accumulate wealth without cutting corners?

Why doesn’t Bitature pay back the damn money and restore his reputation?

Tough Questions is regular column, raising questions on issues that affect society. The column poses questions but does not seek to answer them. It is published by The Nile Post every Thursday.