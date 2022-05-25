The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has became the first Gulf state to record a case of monkeypox.
The Czech Republic and Slovenia also reported their first cases on Tuesday, joining 18 other countries to detect the virus outside its usual Africa base.
That number is expected to rise further still, but experts say the overall risk to the general population remains low.
Outbreaks of the virus have been found in Europe, Australia and America.
The symptoms often include a fever and rash – but the infection is usually mild.
In the UAE, health officials announced a case had been detected in a traveller who had recently visited west Africa and is now receiving medical treatment.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says the virus can be contained with the right response in countries outside of Africa where it is not usually detected.
“We encourage you all to increase the surveillance of monkeypox to see where transmission levels are and understand where it is going,” the WHO’s director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, Sylvie Briand, said at a conference on Tuesday.
The outbreaks may not be normal but remain containable, she added.
Outside Africa there are now 237 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox and health authorities around the world have announced plans to contain the virus.
Germany says it has ordered up to 40,000 doses of the Imvanex vaccine – used to treat smallpox, but also effective against monkeypox – to be ready in case the outbreak worsens.
Anyone already vaccinated with a smallpox vaccine years ago as part of a global bid to eradicate the disease should have existing immunity, German health officials said. But they added that the older treatment has more side-effects so is not suitable for fighting monkeypox today.
Source: BBC
