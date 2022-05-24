The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has instructed all territorial commanders to ensure safety and security of pilgrims trekking to Namugongo for Martyrs Day celebrations slated for June 3.

This year’s religious event will be the first since 2019 to openly take place following government’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The event is expected to attract thousands of pilgrims, faith-based tourists and well-wishers from Uganda and other neighbouring countries.

In this regard, Ochola has directed that all territorial police commanders ensure the pilgrims’ security during their movements.

“They must help them, identify habitable places for sleeping, especially at schools, places of worship and community centres, restrict movement under the cover of darkness, identify those who cannot endure the journey, for medical attention etc.” Ochola instructed.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, they have already closely policed the movement of pilgrims from Lira Diocese, and expect more teams from West- Nile, Masaka, Fort portal, Mbarara, Soroti and Mbale among others.

Enanga urged the pilgrims to carry warm clothing, a few basic items, their identification documents, mobile phones, light bags to avoid wasting energy with heavy loads.

He also advised the team leaders and individual pilgrims to reserve transport money on them, since the return journey is usually not by foot.

The police spokesperson further cautioned the pilgrims that while in Kampala, they need to be security conscious through the heavy traffic, to guard against criminals who target phones and other valuables.

“We wish all pilgrims a safe journey to Namugongo, as they walk to renew their faith and fulfill their religious obligations.” Enanga said.