Police in Kampala have summoned for questioning, two former teachers at Lubiri Secondary School to help in investigations in the incident of a fire outbreak at the school dormitory.

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the fire that started during evening hours when the students had gone for preps razed down all the belongings of the students in Ssekandi dormitory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fire burnt part of Ssekandi dormitory and spread to the eastern part and properties of 30 students including mattresses, beddings and other items burnt,”Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece explained that preliminary investigations have pointed at the fire being started intentionally by unknown people who had their own motives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investigators believe it was arson because the fires erupted from different spots within the dormitory and not from one spot. This means somebody carefully set the fire at different spots.”

He noted that investigations are yet to make it clear whether the arsonists came from outside or were inside the dormitory.

Why teachers

Whereas no suspect has been arrested over the fire on the dormitory, Enanga explained that investigations have so far indicated that the two had earlier been expelled from the school and that they have vowed to revenge.

“So far we have intelligence to show that the two teachers whose contracts were terminated were dissatisfied and had issued some threats against the school. We are building on that as we further our investigations.”

Other fires

The police spokesperson also noted that there was another fire at Stella Maris College Nsuube in Nkokonjeru in Buikwe district in which the entire Our Lady of Fatimah dormitory was razed down by a fire.

He explained that locals and school staff initially attempted to put out the fire but were overpowered, prompting them to call police fire brigade services.

“Eventually they called police at Ssezibwa and on responding, they found the dormitory had been burnt.”

He noted that police prevented fire from extending to other areas.

Police has in the past urged school administrations to put in place safety measures to help prevent fire outbreaks including CCTV cameras, alarm systems as well as reporting to police in case of any suspicious behaviour .