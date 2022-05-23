Political activist Dr. Kizza Besigye has vowed to continue his protest against the high cost of living, saying that Sunday’s presidential address did not provide solutions to the country’s problems.

Addressing journalists at his Kasangati home on Monday, Besigye condemned President Museveni for not speaking about the government’s wasteful expenditure in address.

“In the budget that they have just passed, he (Museveni) has over 2 billion to spend at his home with the wife and guests, how do you tell people to cut on expenses when you are living extravagantly?” Besigye wondered.

“He has not talked about what we have been saying that in such a situation, reduce on the cabinet, you do not need 80 ministers…” Besigye added.

In a televised address on Sunday, President Yoweri Museveni said that the only way to solve the inflation in the country is to do away with imported items and use alternatives which are available locally.

The president ruled out provision of subsidies or tax waivers as a way of cushioning Ugandans against the rising prices of most goods, saying it will be “suicidal” for the economy.

In reaction, Besigye said that Museveni has not led by example and therefore vowed to resume his protest.

By the time of writing this report, Besigye had readied his car to drive out and continue mobilising the population for protest.

Last week, Besigye’s attempts to protest were foiled in Kasangati when police stopped his car with barricades as he attempted to enter town from Kasangati.

Police maintains a heavy presence in Kasangati.