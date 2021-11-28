President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday afternoon arrived in Dar Es Salaam, the Tanzanian capital, for the Tanzania-Uganda oil and gas symposium, the first joint oil and conference that will among others discuss opportunities presented by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

On arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Museveni was welcomed by his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking at the symposium on Saturday, the Minister for Energy Ruth Nankabirwa said government is working around the clock to ensure the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Bill is passed by parliament as a framework to enable the exportation of Uganda’s crude oil.

She said that government is working to ensure the bill which is currently before the parliamentary committee on natural resources is passed before the end of this month.

About the symposium

According to the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation, the symposium will provide a platform for the private sector of the two countries to network, understand the industry opportunities and challenges, discuss areas of cooperation and showcase their capacities through experience –sharing, and interact with public sector actors on legal and policy matters that govern the industry, in both countries.

“It is expected that the 1,445km crude oil export pipeline that will transport Uganda’s crude oil from Kabaale to Tanga in Tanzania will bring massive opportunities for the private sector including transportation, securities, food and beverage, hotel accommodation and catering, human resource management, office supplies, civil works, finance, the supply of construction materials and many more services,” TPSF said in a statement recently.

The 1,445-kilometer-long East African Crude Oil Pipeline draws crude oil from wells in western Uganda in Hoima district to Tanzania’s seaport of Tanga.

It will cover 296km in Uganda passing through Hoima, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Kyotera, Lwengo, Ssembabule, Rakai, and Kikuube and 1443km in Tanzania through the regions of Kagera, Gieta, Shinyanga, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Manyara, and Tanga.

The $3.5 billion oil pipeline project is the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world and it is heated because Uganda’s oil is waxy.

Uganda has about 1.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered in the Albertine Graben on the border between Uganda and DR Congo at the Kingfisher and Tilenga fields.