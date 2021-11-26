Miss Uganda Elizabeth Bagaya is currently stuck in Uganda and on the verge of missing out on a place in the Miss World beauty pageant in the United States of America.

Build-up activities of the 2021 edition of the Miss World pageant commenced this month in Puerto Rico, United States of America.

The main event is set for December 16, 2021, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to Brenda Nanyonjo who is the CEO of the Miss Uganda Foundation, the team has failed to secure a USA visa for Miss Uganda, “despite trying different avenues.”

Nanyonjo said that “we are not able to travel because Puerto Rico is a US territory and we need a Visa.”

The USA Embassy in Kampala is currently not issuing visas and Miss Uganda Bagaya, with her team can not travel to the US without it.

The Miss Uganda Foundation has now launched a campaign seeking to raise at least 500 signatures in order to petition the US Embassy to expedite Bagaya’s visa urgently.

The foundation has also launched a drive to raise Shs 47 million to aid Bagaya’s smooth travel to the USA when she gets her VISA.

Nanyonjo believes that Uganda has a huge chance of winning the pageant if the team manages to get the required documentation.

She said that “Like in 2018, Uganda has a huge chance of winning the pageant this year.”

Nanyonjo also requested Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene, because Bagaya is going to hold the Ugandan flag high at the pageant.

The 2021 Miss World Pageant is the 70th edition of what is arguably the most celebrated beauty competition in the world.

Uganda’s highest finish at the Miss World pageant came in 2018 when the country was represented by Quiin Abenakyo.

Abenakyo emerged the Miss World Africa 2018.