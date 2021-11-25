Uganda’s men’s national basketball team, the Silverbacks, has finally set off for the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in Angola.

Nile Post understands that the team set off at 3:00am in the wee hours of Thursday. By press time, the team had arrived safely at the O.R Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg and they expected to be connecting to Luanda, Angola at 10:49 am (Ugandan Time).

Early this week, the Federation of Uganda’s Basketball Association (FUBA) Vice President in Charge of Media and Publication, Arnold Katabi, had confirmed to Nile Post that the team had been forced out of these qualifiers due to lack of funds.

Katabi said that the Silverbacks had been told by government through the National Council of Sports (NCS) that there are no funds to help the team attend the first window of the qualifiers in Angola.

On Tuesday however, the FUBA President Nasser Sserunjogi is understood to have held a meeting with State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua to solve the impasse.

Obua told the press on Wednesday that the Silverbacks problems are their own making, because they handed in their request for money a bit late.

The team was finally able to get funds from Government and set off early on Thursday.

The Silverbacks will be looking to build on their recent success in the just concluded AfroBasket where they finished sixth (6th).

Uganda is drawn in the same qualifying pool with Mali, Nigeria and Cape Verde and the goal is to secure qualification to the final showpiece in 2023.

FUBA Vice President in charge of Media Katabi told the Nile Post that the semi final games have been pushed to 4th and 5th December 2021, which could even help the team to plan well for the games.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in Indonesia, Japan, Philippines.

Uganda will be targeting to finish among the top three teams in Group A to advance to the second round.

The Travelling Contingent

Players – Jimmy Enabu (City Oilers), Tonny Drilleba (City Oilers), Ivan Muhwezi (City Oilers), Fayed Bbale (UCU Canons), Peter Obleng (KIU Titans), Titus Lual Odeke (UCU Canons), James Okello (City Oilers), Abdihakim Ghedi (City Oilers), Ben Komakech (City Oilers), Brandon Davis (Barcelona, Germany), Eric Rwahwire (Hamilton Honey Badgers), Womala Timothy Emmanuel (Schwelm, Germany), Robinson Opong Odoch (unattached)

Officials – Arnold Katabi (Head of Delegation), Mandy Juruni Lutwama (Head coach), Andrew Tendo Ssenyondwa (Assistant Coach), Ram Nyakana Mpunga (Team Physio), Isaac Otuk Gabriel (Team Doctor)