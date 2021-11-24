Embattled pastor Irene Manjeri Katongole of Bethel Healing Centre Church has claimed that through out her 21 years of marriage to Dr Vincent Katongole, she was the one financing the relationship.

Pastor Manjeri narrated that her ability to work hard is what attracted her husband to her, adding that at first he was threatened by her working status and went through friends to woo her.

While reminiscing the good times they have had in their marriage, Pastor Manjeri claimed that she had very interesting times on valentines’ day festivities and the likes.

“I used to buy even the Luwombo we would eat during that time, Katongole’s money would be spent on buying suits,” she said.

She said that they would have many nights at Sheraton Kampala Hotel to celebrate their love, but still, it would be her financing such a fete.

“I feel my love has been wasted, the money that would book accommodation for Sheraton during Valentine’s day would be mine,” she said.

Pastor Manjeri said that most things that her husband would spend on were only those that would make him look good, like perfumes.

She said there will not be a fight over who owns what, adding that most houses she has built are in the names of the children.

“I will not leave him anything, all my houses will be for my children,” she said.