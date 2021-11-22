Police have said they are still stuck with four remains of people including the three suicide bombers who died in last week’s twin blasts in Kampala.

According to the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga they are still stuck with the body of Ismail Basibe(died at CPS) and three others belonging to the suicide attackers.

“The body of Ismail Basibe has not yet been claimed by the relatives and we call upon them to come forward and pick the body for decent burial. The remains of the alleged suicide bombers have not been claimed by their relatives,”Enanga said.

Security last week named the alleged suicide bombers as Mansur Othman and Wanjusi Abdalla whereas the third one is not yet known.

The police spokesperson however asked members of the public who knew any of the two persons to notify their relatives to pick the bodies.

“Out of the three suspected suicide attackers, two were identified by a member of the ADF suicide squad Mudasiru Kalyowa alias Mowzey. The relatives can come, we pick their DNAs and they take the bodies to be buried.”

Speaking about other victims of the double attacks, Enanga said of the 35 people admitted to hospital after the incidents, only two, all police officers are still admitted whereas the others have since been discharged after recovery.

He noted that even the two police officers who are still admitted have greatly improved.

Enanga however asked members of the public to remain vigilant about any suspicious persons and objects.

“We should reject all forms of terrorism because it is geared towards undermining fundamental values of humanity and liberty that Uganda has. We as security are doing everything possible to prevent a re-occurrence of such attacks,” he said.

President Museveni on Saturday urged any person linked to ADF terrorist group to either surrender or they die.

He said government is determined to hunt down all those involved in the terrorism activities wherever they are.