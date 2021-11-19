The Electoral Commission has announced that nomination of candidates for local council by-elections will take place 0n November 29 and November 30.

In a statement, the EC chairperson, Simon Byabakama said the nomination of candidates shall take place at the respective district/city headquarters beginning at 9.00 a.m. and ending at 5:00pm on each of the appointed dates.

“All persons aspiring to contest in the Local Government Councils by-elections are urged to familiarize themselves with the requirements for nomination for each elective position, as outlined in the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission,” Byabakama said.

EC said aspiring candidates can collect copies of the nomination forms and the above guidelines from the district Electoral Commission offices in each district across the country, or obtain soft copies of the forms and guidelines from the Electoral Commission website: www.ec.or.ug.

Aspiring candidates are particularly urged to note the following: