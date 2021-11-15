On the morning of 10th November 2021, King’s College, Budo community and the country at large received the sad news of the untimely demise of Patrick Bakka Male, the headmaster of King’s College, Budo from 2008 to 2021.

He died exactly a month after celebrating his 60th birthday. Male was just in the (transition) process of handing over the office to the incoming Headmaster.

This article is a tribute to Male from his former student and friend.

I met Male in 2013 when I had just joined King’s College, Budo in my senior two. Male had been headmaster since 2008.

As a new student, I could tell the admiration that the students had for Male. His famous ‘headmaster speeches’ at the school assembly every Monday evening were always ones to watch out for.

The students would wonder, “What does he have to say today?” because he always had something new and inspirational to talk about.

Anyone who ever heard him speak can surely quote a word or two from what he said; and that alone reflects how deep he lives not only in the hearts, but also in the lives of all his students and those that interacted with him.

He was intellectually funny (that is not an easy thing), he had a very wide, fatherly, warm and welcoming smile (as you can see from almost all his pictures).

He was a disciplinarian with a huge touch of love and the ability to instill in anyone the urge to learn and listen.

Therefore, from his students’ perspective, he was not just a Chemistry and Mathematics teacher, he was an inspirational father, and we are grateful to Molly Male and the family for letting us share the father in him.

Secondly, as a headmaster, Male was a transformational leader and good mobilizer. He transformed Budo to it’s more modern looking self.

He spearheaded the construction of new buildings at the school and the renovation of others. During my time at Budo, a new swimming pool, administration block, school gate, school fence, girls end sanitarium (sick bay), among others, were constructed.

Male was an exemplary Christian. As some of the speakers at his funeral service at Namirembe Cathedral noted, he lived by the principles he preached – the principles of love, respect, being exemplary, among others.

Male spearheaded the “Tegula” project at Namirembe Cathedral, which helped to renovate the church. He served on several boards such as the Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono board, Seroma Christian High School, the Lubiri Secondary School board, among others.

As the Budo community and the country at large, we will miss him dearly. The most we can do to honor his legacy is to emulate him – that we will (just as Mr Bakka Male has done) do everything we decide to do wholeheartedly and to the best of our abilities. That we aspire to inspire before we expire.

Here is a compilation of some of Male’s most memorable quotes to his students:

“I have come here to inspire you to aspire before I expire.” (He said this at his very first assembly when he was transferred to Budo as Headmaster in 2008).

“When you do good, you feel good. When you feel good, you continue doing good, and the cycle continues.”

“Focus on the roots and not the fruits.”

“It is far more honourable to fail than to cheat.” (As he quoted Abraham Lincoln’s letter to his son’s teacher).

“Major in the majors, and minor in the minors.”

“This is an era of information explosion and demand. Therefore, we must develop our power of selection.”

“Indeed, King’s College, Budo is a hub of globally enlightened and dignified men and women rooted in Christian values.”

“Show me any country in the world and I will show you a successful Budonian.”

“Learn to use those small big words such as, thank you, please, I am sorry; to express gratitude, humility and forgiveness.”

“In a winning team, the substitutes are as good as the starters.”

“Pay now and play later.”

“The ladder to success is only crowded at the bottom.”

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift, that is why we call it the present.”

“Be the head, not the tail.”

“Moments constitute seasons and seasons constitute a lifetime. If you miss out on a moment, you miss out on a season. If you miss out on a season, you miss out on a lifetime.”

“We are only able to see far by standing on the shoulders of giants.”

“The weakest pen is better than the strongest memory.”

“Work hard to leave an implacable legacy.”

These and more are some of the quotes that resonate with those that had the privilege of learning from Mr Male.

I hope this article has given you a glimpse into the kind of person Male was, and has shared with you a bit of the invaluable knowledge he constantly shared with his students.

Kitalo nnyo,

May His Soul Rest in Peace,

Gakyali Mabaga.

This article was co-authored by Kasirye Edgar William, a Computer Science Student at Makerere University and former Head Prefect of King’s College, Budo (2016-2017) and Adrian Solomon Sebugwawo, a Law Student at Makerere University and former Deputy Head Prefect of King’s College, Budo (2016-2017).

[email protected]

[email protected]