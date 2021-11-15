The Kampala deputy lord mayor Doreen Nyanjura has claimed some people from the National Unity Platform(NUP) have threatened her with an impeachment over a false message purported to have been written by her in a support of the ruling government.

Last week amidst the tight contest in the guild presidential race at Makerere University, some NUP supporters attacked Nyanjura over a tweet urged students to either vote for the FDC candidate or NRM but not NUP.

The tweet stated: “Gallant Makerereans, we either vote for Obeid Yahaya Kamulegeya or the NRM candidate but not these NUP hooligans.”

Nyanjura, in a series of tweets, denied being behind the tweet, accusing some NUP members of blackmail.

“I for a minute stopped clarifying and felt very insulted. I felt even frustrated in knowing that a whole section of some folks lack the basic mental tools of analysis and can’t even see what seems so obvious. There is no tweet that doesn’t indicate time, if you post, the tweet will clearly indicate the time it has been posted,” she wrote.

“I have never supported Museveni or NRM. I am the type that would not vote if NRM is the only choice available, yet these halfwits in their imaginations think they can stoop me low. What an insult.”

She questioned whether change forces deserve the kind humiliation she has been subjected to, the insults and the abuse.

“I have deliberately decided to respond now because I didn’t want to interrupt your abusing and insulting excitement, now that you seem done with insulting me for a fake twitter post that you created and circulated widely, I kindly request you focus your energies on the junta,” she wrote.