Busiro East MP, Medard Lubega Sseggona has said that President Museveni’s comments on the investigation of Dr. Monica Musenero are “not presidential.”

Last week, Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi raised eye brows of fellow MPs, when he accused the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero of hiding under the cover of PRESIDE, a private firm said to be carrying out research on the COVID-19 vaccine to misappropriate funds.

President Museveni later on asked MPs to desist from attacking his “decorated treasure” in Dr. Musenero. The president said that parliament has “no right to attack a decorated officer.”

Speaking on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday, Sseggona said Museveni oughts to have done better.

“The reaction of the President to Parliament’s investigation was not presidential,” he said.

The Busiro East MP said that Parliament has a mandate to carry out investigations on any government official and therefore President Museveni should not interfere.

“Since we have the mandate to investigate any government service, the president should be advised to keep quiet,” Sseggona added.

Deputy Speaker Anita Among has instituted a five-man team to investigate the allegations against Dr. Musenero. The Deputy Speaker also tasked the committee to recommend a way forward to parliament.

“I do not want to teach the President how to do his job after 35 years in power,” Sseggona said.