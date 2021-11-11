Two children are admitted to Tirinyi Health Centre III after sustaining injuries from a suspected bomb blast.

The incident happened yesterday at about 3:00 pm at Kujji 1 village, Kujji parish in Tirinyi town council Kibuku District.

Fatuma Kabasa, the juveniles’ mother said she was in the kitchen when she had the loud bang and wonders where and how her children picked the bomb.

Stephen Kalapa chairperson LC 1 Kujji village said he was surprised to see that such incidents happen in his area especially when the area has been peaceful.

Eyewitnesses said the bomb exploded near the burial site of Godfrey Nambiro, a suspected chicken thief who was on Tuesday lynched by a mob in Kataka zone Tirinyi sub-county.

The Bukedi North Police spokesperson ASP Immaculate Alaso confirmed the incident explaining that the juveniles were injured after they tampered with the suspected ordinance that they were playing with in the banana plantation.

She identified the victims as Ivan Namwoyo aged 5, and Innocent Kagoro aged 6.

Alaso added that the team of police officers visited and condoned the scene waiting for the arrival of the bomb squad.

By the time of filing this story, the bomb squad had not yet arrived as residents had started fleeing to Kibuku and Pallisa towns in fear.