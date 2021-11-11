This year’s Tooro Kingdom celebrations will even be better with Rolex Initiative.

The Rolex Initiative is a social economic enterprise responsible for culinary tourism and capacity building for the shadow economy will conduct trainings in the Fort Portal region.

The training will offer skills sets for the marginalised groups in the areas of Kamwenge, Fort Portal, Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo.

This business clinic will equip vendors with soft skills in hygiene meal making, financial inclusion, greening businesses, value added food processing among many others.

The participants will be gifted with modern kitchen wear such as aprons, chef hats, table covers and kitchen towels.

Outstanding individuals will be gifted with modern improved carts that are solar powered, movable and come with LPG as an eco-friendly source of energy.

The awards ceremony will happen on 27th November at the Ekyoto Ha Mpaango festival presided over by King Oyo Rukidi IV to at least 20 lucky winners.

The trainings will then extend to cover the entire Rwenzori Region in the districts of Ntoroko, Kasese and Bundibujjo.

Ekyoto Ha Mpaango is a cultural festival showcasing Tooro Kingdom’s rich history and cultural heritage.

The exhibits come from the wider Rwenzori region.

The festival is an opportunity to market the kingdom and offer investment opportunities in the region while providing a platform to engage in inclusive conversations on the integration of culture and communities in the tourism business ecosystem.