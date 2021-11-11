A man is nursing serious injuries after he was attacked by his wife who cut off his genitals. The woman accused him of infidelity.

Police in Rukungiri are looking for Milly Kobusingye who allegedly cut off her husband’s genitals with a sharp knife.

Kobusingye, 40, is said to have commited the offence during early hours of Wednesday, following a heated domestic conflict with her husband who has been identified as Benon Tugumisiriza.

Tugumisiriza, 45, is a renown businessman and a resident of Bikurungu town cell Bikurungu Town Council, Rukungiri district.

According to reports, the misunderstanding arose from the suspect accusing the victim of marrying a second wife.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman, later when Tugumisiriza had gone to sleep, Kobusingye silently entered the bedroom with a sharp knife and cut off her husband’s manhood before taking off.

Maate says Tugumisiriza, who was in severe pain, entered his vehicle with his privates and drove up to Nyakibale hospital where he is currently getting treatment from.

Upon receiving information, police drove to the scene where they managed to recover a bloodstained knife.

Police has since launched investigations into the matter and is now hunting for Kobusingye who disappeared to an unknown location.