As part of celebrations to mark the World Fisheries Day, GIZ – Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project (RFBCP), with funding from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, has organised the third edition of the Jinja E-Fish Festival.

The festival shall take place on 14th November 2021.

It is a chance not only to try some delicious fish but also to learn more about the resource.

There will be a number of partnering restaurants in Jinja including Source of the Nile Hotel, The Bourbon, Kingfisher Resort, Forever Resort and all Yalelo outlets.

Organisers have said the festival will be a fusion of celebrating and learning about sustainable fisheries accompanied by delicious fish dishes.

Uganda’s leading entertainers will re-echo the voice of responsible fishing through musical performances and there will be lots of awards to winning tertiary institutions that are participating in poster competitions, the launch of the International year of artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022, exhibitions among other things.

One can log onto the festival social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and You-Tube at Jinja Fishfest21 and #Jinjafishfest21 where they can share the fun, follow amazing entertainment and share a photo of themselves, friends and family lightening up on a fish.

The festival is organized by GIZ – Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project (RFBCP) together with the organizing partners : Directorate of Fisheries Resources (DFiR), Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation (LVFO), Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association (UFPEA), Federation of Fisheries Organisations of Uganda (FFOU), Katosi Women Development Trust (KWDT), Makerere University Department of Zoology, Entomology and Fisheries Science, Fisheries Training Institute, National Fisheries Resource Research Institute( NAFIRRI), Sustainable Fisheries Initiative (SFI), Association of Fisheries and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU) and Uganda Fisheries and Fish Conservation Association (UFFCA)