A court in Sudan has ruled that internet services cut during a military coup more than two weeks ago must be restored.

The case was brought by a group of lawyers and comes as pro-democracy groups are organising further protests against the military.

Online access has been largely blocked and phone lines have also been intermittently disrupted in what many believe is an attempt to prevent protests.

Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who carried out the coup, blamed online media for fermenting sedition but last month he promised that internet services would gradually return.

