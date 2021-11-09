Police in Budaka District have started investigations into circumstances surrounding the death of a 64-year-old woman who had been reported missing.

The lifeless body of Florence Naudo, a resident of Lyama town council, was this afternoon found floating in river Manafwa in Buyemba A village.

Naudo’s husband Clement Zyawe, a resident of Nakisenyi village, reported to Lyama Police post last week that she had disappeared from their home after attending the burial of her co-wife in the neighbourhood.

Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying upon receiving the information of the disappearance on 7th Nov 2021, police swung in action and proceeded to the home of the husband where a search was instituted but yielded no fruits till today when they received information that there was a floating body in the river.

She said a team of police officers visited the scene and the body was retrieved and taken to Mbale for an autopsy.

She, however, noted that the body had no injuries allaying fears the deceased could have been killed and thrown in the river.

Some residents said the deceased was a drunkard and could have lost and ended up drowning in the river while drunk.

Meanwhile, in Pallisa District a mob descended and lynched a suspected thief identified as Martin Emorut, a resident of Agule Town Council in Pallisa District.

Julius Tukei LC one of Kachaboi cell in Agule town council said the mob lynched Emorut accusing him of stealing a turkey.

Alaso said the live turkey was found tied together with the deceased body.

She advised people to refrain from taking the law into their hands.