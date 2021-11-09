The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has led a delegation of all Shadow Cabinet ministers for a “benchmarking trip” in Ghana.

Shadow Information Minister Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa told Nile Post that their delegation is slated to meet the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament among the many officials.

“We are off on a benchmarking trip to Accra, Ghana, we will be speaking with the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, and the Deputy Speaker, the Clerk and many other officials,” Bagala said.

Bagala said that the Shadow Cabinet will also be following proceedings in the Ghanaian parliament.

Bagala told this website that they will be deliberating on a number of issues, including ideas on how the opposition can dominate and influence parliamentary business.

“We will visit the Parliament training Institute and meet with a number of officials, on how to be effective members of Parliament, how to hold government officials accountable and how to be a government in waiting,” Bagala added.

Bagala said that many of the opposition members in the current Parliament are new, and they have a lot of things to learn that is why the trip comes in hands.

Why Ghana

Bagala said that Ghana is a model for democracy, especially in Africa, and they hope to learn from them how they handle democratic processes.

“We have seen Ghana changing their leadership from one leader to another, even opposition, but also with the way they carry on their business in Parliament. It is something that we think we can learn from,” Bagala said.

Bagala said that the trip will last for one week and they will be updating the public on what they will hav learnt from Ghana.