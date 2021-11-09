The Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industries and Tourism has summoned directors of ten firms that produce energy drinks over claims that some of their products give people incredible sexual power.

The committee has also summoned the Uganda National Drug Authority, Uganda National Bureau of standards and the Uganda Communication Commission on issues of consumer protection.

Last week the minister of state for Gender Peace Mutuuzo revealed that some of the alcoholic drinks are being disguised as energy drink hence the need for the responsible government bodies to investigate the firms behind them.

Earlier, the committee met officials from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards on issues related to the increase of substandard goods on the Ugandan market.

The officials faced the wrath of legislators on fate of the over 2000 cars that are still held at Kenya and Tanzanian ports as a result of the law banning the importation of cars that are 15 years old.