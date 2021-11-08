FDC Deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo has urged government to shift curfew time from 7pm to 10pm, to allow the public to finish up with work and travel back home easily.

Kikonyogo said that security operatives are taking advantage of the current 7pm night curfew to extort money from people who get caught up in traffic jam trying to head home.

“People start moving home at about 6pm trying to beat curfew of 7pm and they end up joining the road at the same time, causing traffic jam and delaying on the road,” Kikonyogo said.

Adding, “By the time a person gets home, it is already past curfew and police extort money from the citizens.”

Kikonyogo added that the current time of curfew for boda bodas also makes it worse, as this is the time when people are going back home and the right time for boda boda riders to work.

“We would therefore advise that curfew time be lifted up to 10pm,” the FDC deputy spokesperson said.

Kikonyogo said that the current guidelines are being abused by police, and urged government to react on this.

Last week, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Ramathan Ggoobi, also hinted that government should open up the night economy, if Uganda is to fully recover from the Covid-19 effects.

In his last address on Covid-19, President Museveni said that curfew will remain at 7pm.

The President said that the economy will only be fully re-opened in January 2022.