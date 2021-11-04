The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monica Musenero has said the government is determined to create an environment in which innovators find value in staying in the country instead of looking for greener pastures.

The remarks were made ahead of National Science Week, 2021.

“One hundred and sixty-five (165) nominations were received for the Uganda Science Innovators’ Awards by the deadline of Sunday 24th October 2021,” she said.

She noted that many innovators usually move to other countries to look for greener pastures due to lack of funds and employment, something Musenero vowed to fight.

“The role of Science Technology and Innovation since time immemorial, it is what is known to propel any society forward, societies which it ignores are at a risk of being left in the ruins of ignoring it is to render yourself left in the ruins of history,” she noted.

She said Uganda is among the many countries that has always prioritised the study of sciences and will hold national celebrations.

For any society to develop, Musenero said citizens of that society must take responsibility to translate the knowledge and creativity into products and services which they then use to improve their standard of living or sell to others to create income.

“Historically, Africa was at the forefront of Science Technology and Innovation. We all know that we live with what we see as traditional medicine, transport, etc. That simply refers to where we left off in science. Africa’s scientific development was disrupted by colonialism and ever since we suffered from a great mental disorientation,” she said.

During the National Science Week candidates from 34 districts of Uganda will have to face a panel of judges to tussle it out.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated annually on November 10.